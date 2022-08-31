IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Ignatius: Gorbachev swung the door of 'monstrous Soviet regime' open

Morning Joe

Ignatius: Gorbachev swung the door of 'monstrous Soviet regime' open

08:49

Mikhail Gorbachev, the final leader of the Soviet Union and a reformer who helped end the Cold War and lead his country from communism to capitalism, died Tuesday at 91, according to the Gorbachev Foundation. The Morning Joe panel discusses the life and legacy of Gorbachev, an accidental reformer.Aug. 31, 2022

