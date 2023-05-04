Default would have 'major impact' on American families, says senator

Yusef Salaam: Trump was the fire starter for everything that happened to us11:43
It's unfortunate 'Rabbit Hole' is as timely as it is, says Kiefer Sutherland09:19
- Now Playing
Default would have 'major impact' on American families, says senator06:18
- UP NEXT
Sen. Tester calls debt ceiling bill that cleared the House 'not realistic'09:51
Sen. Cruz says he believes President Biden's 'mental faculties' are diminished02:05
Sen. Warnock: This is a defining moment; we have to stand up08:25
FTC chair: A.I. tools can deliver benefits, but we need to be aware of the risks05:57
Violent crime at historic lows, yet San Francisco struggles with image problem10:38
Sen. Warnock urges action to stop gun violence07:04
John Kirby: There was no U.S. involvement in Kremlin drone attack03:09
Billionaire Harlan Crow paid for Justice Thomas' child to attend private school: ProPublica10:09
87 percent of Americans support background checks, polling shows04:45
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embid named NBA MVP08:44
How country music can help in the gun reform fight04:11
'Go woke, go broke': Florida residents weigh in on DeSantis' Disney feud04:26
What to expect when Fed raises interests rates again01:53
Russia claims Ukraine tried to assassinate Putin in drone attack on the Kremlin09:27
Joe: The defenses Trump's lawyers are using are out of the bad old days07:47
Yusef Salaam: People come up to me and tell me I give them hope03:00
Russia claims it foiled drone attack on the Kremlin05:19
Yusef Salaam: Trump was the fire starter for everything that happened to us11:43
It's unfortunate 'Rabbit Hole' is as timely as it is, says Kiefer Sutherland09:19
- Now Playing
Default would have 'major impact' on American families, says senator06:18
- UP NEXT
Sen. Tester calls debt ceiling bill that cleared the House 'not realistic'09:51
Sen. Cruz says he believes President Biden's 'mental faculties' are diminished02:05
Sen. Warnock: This is a defining moment; we have to stand up08:25
Play All