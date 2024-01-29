IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

If border bill fails, time for Biden to take control of Texas border, says writer

05:33

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott announced he will defy the Biden administration and the Supreme Court by ordering more razor wire to deter immigration. Writer David Rothkopf joins Morning Joe to discuss his latest piece on why Biden must take control of the Texas border.Jan. 29, 2024

