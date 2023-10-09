IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Israel launches counterattack against Hamas

  • 'Incoming fire' as Richard Engel reports from near Gaza Strip

  • 'Column after column' of Israeli tanks move toward border as 'state of siege' imposed on Gaza Strip

  • At least nine Americans killed in Israel attacks

  • Israeli minister of energy announces water being shut off to Gaza

  • Israel launches attack on Gaza City

  • Sen. Tuberville won't lift his military blockade despite Hamas attack

    IDF Spokesperson: We are securing the border, going after Hamas targets inside Gaza Strip

Morning Joe

IDF Spokesperson: We are securing the border, going after Hamas targets inside Gaza Strip

International Spokesperson for Israel Defense Forces, Lt. Col. Richard Hecht, discusses the latest details of Hamas' attack on Israel.Oct. 9, 2023

