Morning Joe

IDF's unseen facets: Julia Haart shares eye-opening trip to Israel

04:08

Entrepreneur and activist Julia Haart joins Morning Joe to discuss her recent trip to Israel, providing insights into the IDF's composition and operations. Haart, known for her Netflix series "My Unorthodox Life," highlights the IDF's diverse array of soldiers from various backgrounds, emphasizing their commitment to protecting Israel. Jan. 5, 2024

