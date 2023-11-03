IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Donald Trump Jr. scheduled to testify Wednesday in civil fraud trial

    11:18

  • 'Pure politics': Rep. Slotkin critiques unprecedented Israel-only aid bill

    05:32
  • Now Playing

    IDF remains focused on 'destroying and dismantling Hamas,' says spokesman 

    09:01
  • UP NEXT

    'This is pure evil': Joe Scarborough slams Trump for labeling Jan. 6 rioters as 'J6 hostages'

    02:10

  • 'Effort to slow down fighting' critical: Secy. Blinken to push for a brief 'pause' 

    13:05

  • House Speaker Mike Johnson 'is just a well-dressed insurrectionist': Former Rep. Kinzinger

    07:06

  • 'We have to free Gaza from Hamas,' says Israel's Minister of Strategic Affairs

    09:39

  • 'It's like watching Ted Lasso on Stage': Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad return to Broadway in 'Gutenberg! The Musical' 

    07:19

  • Anti-Semitic incidents surge 388% after Hamas attacks, ADL reports

    11:47

  • 'Republicans are playing political games with Israel aid,' says Congressman

    02:30

  • Gov. DeSantis defends Tuberville's months-long military blockade

    01:39

  • 'No blank check' for Ukraine: DeSantis criticizes effectiveness of Biden's Ukraine funding

    10:48

  • Gov. DeSantis: 'I signed a pledge' but Trump conviction would be 'fatal'

    01:40

  • DeSantis: '2016 was about America first, this campaign is more about Trump first'

    07:07

  • 'A commanding presence': Remembering legendary coach Bob Knight

    08:20

  • 'No place on our land': Hamas official vows to repeat attacks on Israel ‘again and again’ until it’s destroyed

    07:20

  • Trump allies in Florida rally to flip lawmakers that endorsed DeSantis

    03:38

  • 'Welcome to the party': GOP senators break with Tuberville military blockade

    04:11

  • House sending the wrong image with Speaker Johnson's Israel bill

    05:01

  • Huey Lewis' 'The Heart of Rock & Roll' musical is headed to Broadway

    06:23

Morning Joe

IDF remains focused on 'destroying and dismantling Hamas,' says spokesman 

09:01

As the Gaza crisis enters its fourth week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Israel to seek a ceasefire amid rising casualties and fears of a wider regional conflict. IDF Spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Peter Lerner joins Morning Joe to discuss the ongoing challenges of fighting in densely populated areas while urging support for Israel's efforts to end the conflict.Nov. 3, 2023

  • Donald Trump Jr. scheduled to testify Wednesday in civil fraud trial

    11:18

  • 'Pure politics': Rep. Slotkin critiques unprecedented Israel-only aid bill

    05:32
  • Now Playing

    IDF remains focused on 'destroying and dismantling Hamas,' says spokesman 

    09:01
  • UP NEXT

    'This is pure evil': Joe Scarborough slams Trump for labeling Jan. 6 rioters as 'J6 hostages'

    02:10

  • 'Effort to slow down fighting' critical: Secy. Blinken to push for a brief 'pause' 

    13:05

  • House Speaker Mike Johnson 'is just a well-dressed insurrectionist': Former Rep. Kinzinger

    07:06

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All