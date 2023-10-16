Richard Engel: People in Gaza have been told to leave by any means possible04:04
'Kill as many people as possible, seize hostages': Hamas intentionally targeted Israeli elementary schools02:39
IDF prepares for possible escalation: 'Hamas chose to go to war with us, we will win'05:59
Hostage count now up to 199, Israel confirms05:31
Rafah border crossing remains closed, creating 'considerable confusion'06:09
David French: What it would mean to treat Hamas like ISIS04:51
'We're terrified,' but not paralyzed, says rabbi after attacks in Israel09:52
Sen. Booker: We must stand with Israel and Ukraine unequivocally11:10
'You don't remove a Speaker midterm without cause'08:41
Israel urges one million civilians to leave northern Gaza; UN pleads with Israel to back down03:11
Biden says U.S. will do 'everything in our power' to get hostages home00:43
Israel drops leaflets urging residents to leave northern Gaza00:23
Richard Haass: Despite Hamas' evil, I think there will be hostage exchanges01:57
John Kirby: 'A tall order' to get a million civilians to leave northern Gaza04:18
Today we celebrate Mike Barnicle's birthday!06:12
Joe: House Republican leadership chaos ‘is inexplicable’10:19
'These were pro-Hamas letters...Let's be exact': Joe reacts to framing of Harvard student letter07:21
Inside the case against white supremacy rally organizers in Charlottesville09:10
Liz Cheney asks: Will the GOP really nominate this dangerous man?07:56
'Beyond distressing': Head of Jewish campus organization reacts to statement from Harvard students09:40
