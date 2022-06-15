IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Ibram X. Kendi writes about how to talk to kids about race and racism

07:58

Professor and author of bestselling 'How to Be an Antiracist,' Ibram X. Kendi, joins Morning Joe to discuss the ideas from his new book 'How to Raise an Antiracist.'June 15, 2022

