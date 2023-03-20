IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Ian Bremmer: Russia will lose on the global stage even if Ukraine gets its territory back

Morning Joe

Ian Bremmer: Russia will lose on the global stage even if Ukraine gets its territory back

10:02

The Eurasia Group's Ian Bremmer joins Morning Joe to discuss Turkey and Hungary clearing way for Finland to join NATO, Vladimir Putin's recent trip to Mariupol and the ICC issuing arrest warrants for Putin for war crimes.March 20, 2023

