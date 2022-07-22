I helped investigate Watergate. The Secret Service texts are like Nixon's lost tapes.
Former Defense secretary William Cohen, who served as a Republican senator and played a critical role in the Watergate hearings, offers his perspective on the Jan. 6 Committee hearings, and expresses why he believes former President Trump to be unfit to serve. July 22, 2022
