    Husband and wife duo team up for play about alcoholism and recovery

Morning Joe

Husband and wife duo team up for play about alcoholism and recovery

'The White Chip' is about Steven, a high-functioning hardcore alcoholic running one of the country’s hottest theatres companies until his alcoholism upends his life and he must redeem himself. The revival is playing in New York City until March and actor Joe Tapper and producer Annaleigh Ashford join Morning Joe to discuss.Feb. 14, 2024

    Husband and wife duo team up for play about alcoholism and recovery

