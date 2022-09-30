IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Hurricane Ian strengthens as storm takes aim at South Carolina

    04:45
  • UP NEXT

    Many patients from Lee, Charlotte counties showing up, says hospital president

    03:03

  • DeSantis: About 1.9 million people still without power across Florida

    04:14

  • Putin proclaims annexation of four Ukrainian regions, defying international law

    06:28

  • Over 400,000 homes still without power, says Fla. energy company president

    02:27

  • Manchin says he's 'praying' for an end to 50-50 Senate as it breaks for election

    03:09

  • Homeland Security secretary details response efforts to Ian

    06:50

  • Putin to announce annexation of Ukrainian regions on Friday

    06:53

  • Over two million still without electricity in Florida following Ian

    03:28

  • ‘We’ve never had this type of storm surge before’

    06:06

  • Southwest Florida assesses damage following Ian

    03:06

  • Georgia and Carolinas bracing for Ian's impact

    03:56

  • 'Joy and darkness' in 'Bad Sisters'

    04:43

  • Ian was 'unpredictable and fierce,' says Lee Country sheriff

    05:36

  • Punta Gorda resident provided comfort to husband with cancer as Ian raged

    07:14

  • Tampa mayor: We were spared the fury of Hurricane Ian

    04:00

  • Impassable roads, flooding, power lines down, says Charlotte County sheriff

    03:20

  • FEMA administrator: Lee County was ground zero for Ian's impact

    06:04

  • Russia to formally annex four occupied Ukrainian regions Friday

    04:53

  • Jose Diaz-Balart: Bradenton was battered by winds

    03:57

Morning Joe

Hurricane Ian strengthens as storm takes aim at South Carolina

04:45

Hurricane Ian strengthened as it barreled towards South Carolina's coast Friday after pounding parts of Florida. Meteorologist Michelle Grossman has the latest details on the path of Ian, when it's expected to make landfall and where it is likely to strike in South Carolina.Sept. 30, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Hurricane Ian strengthens as storm takes aim at South Carolina

    04:45
  • UP NEXT

    Many patients from Lee, Charlotte counties showing up, says hospital president

    03:03

  • DeSantis: About 1.9 million people still without power across Florida

    04:14

  • Putin proclaims annexation of four Ukrainian regions, defying international law

    06:28

  • Over 400,000 homes still without power, says Fla. energy company president

    02:27

  • Manchin says he's 'praying' for an end to 50-50 Senate as it breaks for election

    03:09

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All