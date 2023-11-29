Hunter Biden's testimony will expose 'pathetic, failed investigation,' says congressman

Hunter Biden has agreed to testify publicly before the Republican-led House Oversight Committee on December 13 instead of a closed-door deposition. The move is seen as Hunter Biden's challenge to the committee's handling of the investigation, aiming to provide transparency to the American people in response to allegations against him. Congressman Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) and Congressman Dan Goldman (D-NY) join Morning Joe to discuss the significance of this decision and its implications for the ongoing investigation. The pair also weigh-in on the looming expulsion vote against Rep. George Santos (R-NY).Nov. 29, 2023