Hunter Biden defends business moves and blasts the GOP
  • Lisa Rubin: The question SCOTUS has agreed to resolve is a narrow one

  • Andrew Weissmann: The Supreme Court has given Trump the win

  • 'This has not been a pleasant season for Mitch McConnell'

    Hunter Biden defends business moves and blasts the GOP

    'God Save Texas' trilogy shows the complexity of the state

  • 'There is no link to Joe Biden': House Dem slams GOP impeachment inquiry

  • 'American Woman' looks at first ladies from Clinton to Biden

  • 'Really creepy': Former Australian PM on Trump's admiration for Putin

  • 'It would be a disaster for everyone': Should Biden debate Trump? 

  • Sen. Manchin says term limits the key to 'performance' in Congress

  • What brought more than 100,000 to cast 'uncommitted' votes in Michigan

  • 100K+ Michiganders vote for 'uncommitted' over Biden

  • 'These aren't good numbers': Warning signs emerge for Trump after Michigan

  • Joe: If there was a time in Michigan to send a message to Biden, this was it

  • Steve Kornacki: What drove Trump's win, Haley's slipping in Michigan

  • 'Wouldn't put money on' Florida, Georgia cases happening before election, legal experts predict

  • Forbes, Know Your Value welcomes Mona Kattan and Alia Bhatt to 30/50 Summit

  • Prosecution for 'simply trying to have a family' is a 'real fear': HHS Secy. on IVF ruling 

  • One in six men, ages 16-29, say 'feminism has done more harm than good,' study shows

  • 'He thinks he's winning': Lawmaker says Putin's betting on U.S. 'dysfunctional politics'

Morning Joe

Hunter Biden defends business moves and blasts the GOP

Hunter Biden on Wednesday slammed House Republicans, calling the inquiry a partisan political move and saying he did not involve his father in his business dealings. The closed-door testimony was part of the impeachment inquiry into President Biden. The Washington Post's Jackie Alemany discusses.Feb. 29, 2024

