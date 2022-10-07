IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • DOJ said to believe Trump has more documents: Report

    02:29

  • Arizona faces 'very real possibility' election-denying Lake could win

    07:22

  • 'Let's Be Frank' is a daughter's tribute to her late father

    06:06

  • 'Adrift' looks at an America at a crossroads

    08:37

  • Historic search-and-rescue underway in Florida

    03:34
    Senator questions if U.S. should be trusting Saudi Arabia with critical decisions

    04:49

  • How a fired professor's example shows what's wrong with academia

    07:00

  • Makeup legend Bobbi Brown: 'I don't regret anything'

    08:14

  • Tom Ricks: The civil rights movement had the moral authority

    12:38

  • Proud Boys leader pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy

    05:33

  • Why America is history's 'most successful failing state'

    06:01

  • Why OPEC+ decision is 'a slap in the face' to Biden

    08:28

  • Unveiling the new 50 Over 50 List

    06:08

  • William Shattner: We are aware of the awe and wonder of the universe

    09:53

  • Kris Jenner: The boundaries others have set for us are imaginary

    09:08

  • Republicans have opposed our plan to fix immigration, says House member

    10:23

  • Secret Service under fire again following VP Kamala Harris' motorcade accident

    01:01

  • Hoda Kotb: It gets greater later in life

    08:53

  • Michael Steele: GOP support for Walker busts the party's family values lie

    06:27

Huma Abedin on personal growth: Consider doing the thing that scares you the most

Author and Vice Chair for the Forbes '30/50' Summit in Abu Dhabi, Huma Abedin, joins Morning Joe to discuss the summit and her book 'Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds.'Oct. 7, 2022

