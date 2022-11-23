IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

Howard Stern: The most remarkable two-and-a-half hours of my life

05:34

Howard Stern reflects on the moment in his interview with the legendary Bruce Springsteen when Springsteen discusses the last moments he spent with longtime E. Street Band member, The Big Man, saxophonist Clarence Clemons. Clemons passed away in 2011 from complications from a stroke.Nov. 23, 2022

