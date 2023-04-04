IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    How Trump's arraignment day is set to unfold

    02:25
  • UP NEXT

    Heilemann: Nothing relevant or historic about Trump’s movements on Monday

    05:26

  • Why people are ditching their smart phones for dumb ones

    05:13

  • A majority of Americans approve of Trump's indictment, polling shows

    03:10

  • Billy Porter: My tour is a celebration of life, hope, joy

    10:15

  • Lawrence O'Donnell: This is the first time in Trump's life his speech can be controlled in some way

    09:28

  • The Atlantic: Trump's GOP rivals are missing an obvious opportunity

    05:07

  • Tornadoes kill at least 32 people across seven states

    02:31

  • Trump says Putin will 'ultimately' take over all of Ukraine

    06:09

  • Rep. Taylor Greene calls Democrats 'pedophiles' on 60 Minutes

    12:36

  • Tennessee governor proposes putting armed guard in public schools

    06:06

  • Prosecutors probing second alleged Trump hush money deal, according to report

    06:05

  • Trump headed to New York Monday ahead of arraignment

    03:05

  • 'I must confess, I went rogue': Senate chaplain calls on lawmakers to do more

    07:39

  • This is a 'nonpartisan, apolitical pursuit of facts,' says House member

    06:33

  • Bob Woodward: This will take months to a year to resolve

    06:11

  • Michael Beschloss: Are we going to live in a system of mob rule?

    03:28

  • Law enforcement in New York prepares for possible protests

    09:00

  • Why Trump may surrender and not fight extradition

    11:31

  • Michael Beschloss: Where in history have we heard defendants like Trump call for demonstrations?

    02:34

Morning Joe

How Trump's arraignment day is set to unfold

02:25

Donald Trump is set to appear in criminal court in New York City on Tuesday to be arraigned on dozens of charges related to hush money payments — the first time in American history a former president will face criminal charges. NBC News' Gabe Gutierrez breaks down how the day is likely to unfold.April 4, 2023

  • Now Playing

    How Trump's arraignment day is set to unfold

    02:25
  • UP NEXT

    Heilemann: Nothing relevant or historic about Trump’s movements on Monday

    05:26

  • Why people are ditching their smart phones for dumb ones

    05:13

  • A majority of Americans approve of Trump's indictment, polling shows

    03:10

  • Billy Porter: My tour is a celebration of life, hope, joy

    10:15

  • Lawrence O'Donnell: This is the first time in Trump's life his speech can be controlled in some way

    09:28

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All