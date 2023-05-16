IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Once again, another dud by John Durham

    08:03

  • DeSantis could have a potent message talking about GOP's 'culture of losing'

    08:05
    How to combat misinformation online amid growing concerns

    11:04
    Arnold Schwarzenegger brings attention to his climate initiative

    09:01

  • NC governor hopes at least one Republican will vote to uphold abortion veto

    09:22

  • Claire McCaskill: Pence wants to be the leader of moral movement but he can't condemn Trump

    08:35

  • Republicans in Texas pushing new voting restrictions

    06:13

  • Biden set to meet with Hill leaders Tuesday on debt limit

    04:54

  • Joe Klein: We need to think about how we cover Trump

    10:59

  • Wagner chief offered to give Russian troop locations to Ukraine: WaPo

    08:41

  • Raise minimum age for social media, argues educator

    06:16

  • Drop in migrant border crossings after Title 42 causes anxiety at shelters

    03:14

  • Trump says he'll bring back Michael Flynn if he's re-elected

    04:44

  • Biden complaint informant has gone missing, says GOP Oversight Committee chair

    09:24

  • Biden approval numbers at 50 percent among registered voters

    03:05

  • Trump uses Mother's Day to blast the mothers of his political enemies

    03:35

  • Put politics aside, address root causes of border crisis, says House member

    05:17

  • Actress is 'living the dream' as she celebrates 50 years on Broadway

    06:30

  • Pulitzer awarded to reporters for exposing police corruption in Alabama town

    04:37

  • Frank Foer: What the new Washington consensus means for the U.S.

    07:10

Morning Joe

How to combat misinformation online amid growing concerns

11:04

The CEO of the company behind ChatGPT will testify before Congress Tuesday as lawmakers seek a better understanding of the risks posed by AI. Marc Polymeropoulos and author and professor Dan Ariely join Morning Joe to discuss AI and growing concerns over the spread of misinformation.May 16, 2023

