Morning Joe

How the rich get elected and the elected get rich

07:44

Matt Lewis joins Morning Joe to discuss his new book 'Filthy Rich Politicians,' which he says is about how the rich get elected and the elected get rich. Lewis also says the book isn't an 'eat the rich' book but one about transparency.July 18, 2023

