Joe: We should look past the mobs to the architects of Jan. 607:07
How the GOP has become the party of Trump's 'big lie'11:45
The 'false prophets' behind the January 6 attacks08:36
Chicago mayor: City teachers union flexes power at the expense of our children05:00
'The foundation here is bogus,' Bob Woodward on election fraud claims08:17
Rep. Kinzinger: I worry about the rot that has existed since January 605:48
Rep. Crow: We must be serious about rising domestic extremism10:18
NYC mayor defends decision to keep schools open as virus cases surge07:58
Trump cancels news conference; former official details plot to overturn election11:21
Capitol Hill on alert ahead of January 6 anniversary09:13
Are we harming kids to protect adults who won't protect themselves?10:40
Capitol officer: Get all the facts out about Jan. 6, and let people make reasonable decisions05:04
Rep. Raskin remembers his son and why it's important to drain the word 'suicide' of its power04:25
Rep. Raskin reflects on January 6 attacks, why he favors primetime hearings on insurrection10:18
Domestic extremist groups shift to local level after January 611:55
'American Insurrection' offers updated look at January 6 attack07:52
'It Could Happen Here' looks at extremist voices and how to stop them10:55
Can an edible help you lose weight? How science in marijuana lags behind claims04:58
What it means to turn historical women into 'yassified contemporary heroines'07:00
New York attorney general subpoenas Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump07:37
How the GOP has become the party of Trump's 'big lie'11:45
The Morning Joe panel discusses the January 6, 2021 attacks on the U.S. Capitol and what has changed within the GOP since a mob stormed the Capitol building.Jan. 6, 2022
