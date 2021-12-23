How the FDA passed over a rapid Covid test in early 2020
05:00
Share this -
copied
ProPublica reporter Lydia DePillis joins Morning Joe to discuss her latest story on Irene Bosch, a Harvard-trained scientist who developed a quick, inexpensive COVID-19 test in early 2020.Dec. 23, 2021
Now Playing
How the FDA passed over a rapid Covid test in early 2020
05:00
UP NEXT
Former WH advisor on Covid-19 reflects on what has changed in a year
05:09
Why Biden is winning big, even with a bad hand
05:08
Starting January 15, D.C. to require proof of vaccination for bars, restaurants
06:25
Chicago mayor asks for federal help amid crime spike
05:48
Most Americans don't trust social media platforms with personal info: poll