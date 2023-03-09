IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe on House GOP investigating Jan. 6: It is a clown show

    07:45

  • U.S. is taking care of immediate needs in Ukraine, says USAF European commander

    05:42
  • Now Playing

    How the 30/50 Summit is bringing generations together

    05:51
  • UP NEXT

    Carole King: Logging is contributing to carbon emissions

    04:51

  • Olena Zelenska on shows of strength from Ukrainian women

    02:28

  • 'The anxiety is real': East Palestine residents on how derailment has impacted them

    07:23

  • Sen. Warren: The president clearly has a plan that's going to work

    09:06

  • Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is hospitalized after falling

    00:32

  • John Kirby: Putin largely targeting civilian infrastructure in Ukraine

    05:42

  • On House floor, Rep. Raskin rails against Jan. 6 misinformation

    01:57

  • White House rebukes Fox News over its portrayal of January 6

    09:03

  • The game-changing conversations from the 30/50 Summit

    08:13

  • How the world's biggest companies survived the pandemic

    05:13

  • Petro Poroshenko: Ukraine needs more weapons to continue fighting in Bakhmut

    07:42

  • 'He never goes out in public anymore': Arizona election official faces threats

    06:42

  • Ukrainian first lady: There's not just one day to honor women

    04:50

  • Billie Jean King's advice to women: Follow the money

    05:26

  • Olena Zelenska: First women can continue to change the world

    07:27

  • Hillary Clinton: We have a lot of work to do and we can't take progress for granted

    03:31

  • 58 percent of New Hampshire GOP voters back Trump for primary

    05:00

Morning Joe

How the 30/50 Summit is bringing generations together

05:51

Mo Abudu of EbonyLife Media and I Am a Voter's Mandana Dayani join Mika Brzezinski to discuss some of their takeaways from the 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi.March 9, 2023

  • Joe on House GOP investigating Jan. 6: It is a clown show

    07:45

  • U.S. is taking care of immediate needs in Ukraine, says USAF European commander

    05:42
  • Now Playing

    How the 30/50 Summit is bringing generations together

    05:51
  • UP NEXT

    Carole King: Logging is contributing to carbon emissions

    04:51

  • Olena Zelenska on shows of strength from Ukrainian women

    02:28

  • 'The anxiety is real': East Palestine residents on how derailment has impacted them

    07:23

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All