Morning Joe

How Republicans are employing magical thinking with Trump

09:55

The Atlantic's McKay Coppins joins Morning Joe to discuss his latest piece on how many Republicans want Donald Trump to disappear from politics, and their main strategy is hope. The Bulwark's Sarah Longwell also joins the conversation.Jan. 31, 2023

