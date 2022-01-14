How Oath Keepers' 'seditious conspiracy' charges blew up GOP hope to downplay insurrection
08:23
George Conway joins Joe Scarborough. Mika Brzezinski, Jonathan Lemire to discuss the new indictment against the leader of the far-right Oath Keepers group and 10 other people, and how the seriousness of the detailed charges completely invalidates the GOP's efforts to whitewash the Janurary 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Jan. 14, 2022
