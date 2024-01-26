IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    'How much money in punitive damages will it take to make Trump stop?'

    Haass: 'Biden has to acknowledge that Bibi Netanyahu isn't a partner; his agenda is all about Bibi'

  • New book reveals the 'gut-wrenching and appalling' history of a Jim Crow asylum

  • Broadway's 'Days of Wine and Roses' tackles love and addiction: 'Everybody has a connection'

  • Kyra Sedgwick: 'Swing Left' helped me turn my despair into active activism and hopefulness

  • 'Global superstar' Shania Twain to take the stage at Forbes, Know Your Value 30/50 Summit 

  • Mika: Nikki Haley represents the last best hope for the Republican Party

  • Mika: 'Childcare could make or break a woman's decision to run for office'

  • UAW: 'Biden bet on the American worker, while Trump blamed the American worker'

  • U.S. Economy grew at 3.3% pace in fourth quarter: 'About as good as it could get'

  • Joe: Democrats are running against GOP's 'crash the economy, open border' platform

  • Lemire: McConnell's admitting Trump doesn't want this border security deal

  • McConnell shifts stance on Ukraine funding as GOP opposition grows

  • Trump's defamation trial resumes amid speculation over testimony

  • Biden set to announce $5B infrastructure investment in Wisconsin 

  • 'Legacy' looks at a physician's experience with racism in medicine

  • The 'blue wall' will hold for Biden in the Midwest, says governor

  • Biden, Harris will remind voters it was Trump who took away abortion rights: Sen. Kaine

  • Rev. Al: Not a good day in my life to watch Sen. Scott say 'I just love you' to Trump

'How much money in punitive damages will it take to make Trump stop?'

On Thursday, Former President Donald Trump took the stand for just three minutes in the defamation damages trial involving writer E. Jean Carroll. MSNBC Legal Analyst Lisa Rubin joins Morning Joe ahead of closing arguments.Jan. 26, 2024

  • New book reveals the 'gut-wrenching and appalling' history of a Jim Crow asylum

  • Broadway's 'Days of Wine and Roses' tackles love and addiction: 'Everybody has a connection'

  • Kyra Sedgwick: 'Swing Left' helped me turn my despair into active activism and hopefulness

