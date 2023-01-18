IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

How lobbying group uses restaurant workers' money against them

03:32

The National Restaurant Association uses mandatory $15 food-safety classes to turn waiters and cooks into unwitting funders of its battle against minimum wage increases, according to new reporting from David Fahrenthold in the New York Times.Jan. 18, 2023

