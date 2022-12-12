IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    How Heineken fosters belonging and inclusion at work

Morning Joe

How Heineken fosters belonging and inclusion at work

Heineken USA's Maggie Timoney joins Morning Joe discusses the release of the new 'Behind the Label' report on fostering belonging and inclusion in the alcoholic beverage industry. The company surveyed 500 Americans employed by alcoholic beverage manufacturers and found many individuals who have experienced personal bias.Dec. 12, 2022

  • Now Playing

    How Heineken fosters belonging and inclusion at work

  • UP NEXT

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

