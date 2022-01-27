Gov. Larry Hogan, D-Md., discusses his poll numbers and popularity among Democratic voters in his state. Gov. Hogan also discusses coronavirus infection rates in the state and the current state of the Republican Party.Jan. 27, 2022
Spotify agrees to remove Neil Young's music over Joe Rogan dispute
09:53
Now Playing
How Gov. Hogan forges ahead in Maryland
08:09
UP NEXT
'This was a viral mutation, not a political betrayal'
11:43
'South to America' looks at the region's complex history and the 'different Souths'
10:20
What Biden could learn from Clinton's time in office
08:17
Sen. Menendez: 'Mother-of-all-sanctions bill' is one to deter Russia