IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Spotify agrees to remove Neil Young's music over Joe Rogan dispute

    09:53
  • Now Playing

    How Gov. Hogan forges ahead in Maryland

    08:09
  • UP NEXT

    'This was a viral mutation, not a political betrayal'

    11:43

  • 'South to America' looks at the region's complex history and the 'different Souths'

    10:20

  • What Biden could learn from Clinton's time in office

    08:17

  • Sen. Menendez: 'Mother-of-all-sanctions bill' is one to deter Russia

    08:44

  • Rep. Clyburn on the push for voting rights

    05:47

  • David Ortiz elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

    11:15

  • Professor's civil rights lecture canceled over CRT concerns

    07:18

  • 8,500 U.S. troops now on high alert amid Ukraine crisis

    11:33

  • Georgia judge approves request for grand jury in Trump election interference probe

    07:49

  • Senators move forward with Electoral Count Act update

    07:47

  • Sarah Palin tests positive for Covid, postponing libel trial against Times

    04:00

  • 'A love letter to a country that doesn't love the rest of us back'

    04:17

  • U.S. Surgeon General: Politicization and misinformation two barriers in fighting pandemic

    03:53

  • Mayor Adams: NYC's plan against violence balances intervention and prevention

    10:59

  • 'This is me restoring history': Questlove on his acclaimed 'Summer of Soul'

    12:18

  • Arizona Democratic Party board votes to censure Sen. Sinema

    05:47

  • Deadly shooting of NYPD officer leaves city looking for answers

    11:22

  • Foreign Affairs member: 'All options' on the table for defending democracy in Ukraine

    07:09

Morning Joe

How Gov. Hogan forges ahead in Maryland

08:09

Gov. Larry Hogan, D-Md., discusses his poll numbers and popularity among Democratic voters in his state. Gov. Hogan also discusses coronavirus infection rates in the state and the current state of the Republican Party.Jan. 27, 2022

  • Spotify agrees to remove Neil Young's music over Joe Rogan dispute

    09:53
  • Now Playing

    How Gov. Hogan forges ahead in Maryland

    08:09
  • UP NEXT

    'This was a viral mutation, not a political betrayal'

    11:43

  • 'South to America' looks at the region's complex history and the 'different Souths'

    10:20

  • What Biden could learn from Clinton's time in office

    08:17

  • Sen. Menendez: 'Mother-of-all-sanctions bill' is one to deter Russia

    08:44

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All