How Fentanyl became leading cause of death for many Americans

- UP NEXT
'This is the tip of the iceberg': New texts show GOP efforts to overturn 2020 results07:42
Mass migrant crossing floods Texas border facilities: Report10:21
U.S. economy on a great trajectory, says senator following inflation report06:56
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas02:17
Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach dies at 6101:34
Congress produces its first-ever documentary, and it's on the economy09:18
Dr. Fauci: Disinformation can be dangerous to the health of the nation13:05
White House, Dems condemn Rep. Greene's comments on January 608:10
Joe to GOP: Get out of the far-right bubble, stop fearing those who think differently11:22
Why it's time for House Republicans to create a 'Democracy Caucus'05:39
The case for hoping Republicans nominate Trump05:05
What can Dems who lost in '22 tell us about 2024?06:25
UAE launches first Arab-built moon rover04:28
How Heineken fosters belonging and inclusion at work04:54
Senate Dems race to finalize spending bill deal05:34
'This is the beginning of the new beginning': NASA admin on Artemis I mission03:19
Arizona House member considers potential Senate bid05:55
Republicans in Congress divided on attacking Trump investigations: WaPo07:03
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says if she organized Jan. 6, 'we would have won'10:13
Meet the 18-year-old with the 'determination and drive' to become mayor03:25
- UP NEXT
'This is the tip of the iceberg': New texts show GOP efforts to overturn 2020 results07:42
Mass migrant crossing floods Texas border facilities: Report10:21
U.S. economy on a great trajectory, says senator following inflation report06:56
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas02:17
Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach dies at 6101:34
Congress produces its first-ever documentary, and it's on the economy09:18
Play All