IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Voters swing back toward Democrats ahead of midterms, polling shows

    08:31

  • Steve Kornacki: Colorado Senate race is 'marquee race' for primary day

    07:05
  • Now Playing

    How Democrats can bring Republican women to their side

    07:42
  • UP NEXT

    House member says Dems need to be seen more as fighters

    08:49

  • Battle over reproductive rights could impact Georgia AG race

    06:43

  • The 'Republican Road to Hell' chronicled in new book

    12:01

  • Jaime Harrison: Dems have to be relentless in protecting democracy

    09:51

  • Former aide to Mark Meadows set to testify at January 6 hearing

    05:00

  • The real dishonesty of the abortion debate

    09:02

  • 'It's time for a serious realignment': Calls grow for Dems to get organized

    10:01

  • Blue states will begin to see 'reproductive refugees' because of ruling, says professor

    05:50

  • Majority of voters did not want Roe overturned, polling shows

    02:42

  • Businesses brace for post-Roe abortion rights battle

    05:18

  • Illinois prepares for 'potentially 10 to 20,000 more' women cross state lines

    04:27

  • What a law from 1931 could mean for Michigan

    07:47

  • Claire McCaskill: This is how extreme the law is in Missouri

    03:06

  • Mara Gay: The people who will suffer the most are the most vulnerable

    09:44

  • Sen. Klobuchar: This is an absolute outrage; get mad and vote

    09:50

  • Mika: Despite their flaws, Democrats are the last, best hope against fascism

    03:28

  • Americans traveling to Mexico for abortion access

    03:32

Morning Joe

How Democrats can bring Republican women to their side

07:42

Author and NBC Think contributor Sophia Nelson joins Morning Joe to discuss how Democrats can persuade moderate Republican women, and she discusses her new book 'Be the One You Need'.June 28, 2022

  • Voters swing back toward Democrats ahead of midterms, polling shows

    08:31

  • Steve Kornacki: Colorado Senate race is 'marquee race' for primary day

    07:05
  • Now Playing

    How Democrats can bring Republican women to their side

    07:42
  • UP NEXT

    House member says Dems need to be seen more as fighters

    08:49

  • Battle over reproductive rights could impact Georgia AG race

    06:43

  • The 'Republican Road to Hell' chronicled in new book

    12:01

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All