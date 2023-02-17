How Cisco is doing good for the world - and their business

This week, Cisco announced its second-quarter results exceeded expectations, proving that companies can do good for the world and their business. EVP and Chief People Officer of Cisco, Francine Katsoudas, joins Morning Joe to discuss how Cisco is leading the charge in corporate social responsibility and its role in the war in Ukraine. Francine also reflects on her career after 50 and the advice she would give her younger self. Feb. 17, 2023