IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Jan. 6 committee finalizes criminal referral plan for Trump

    09:09

  • Rep. Schiff: 'Painstaking effort' to put together Jan. 6 report

    08:25

  • How progressives have failed to heed President Johnson's warning

    07:09

  • Biden releases most JFK assassination records — but withholds thousands

    05:47

  • Trump lashes out at new polls showing DeSantis in the lead

    07:52

  • White House makes major investments in rural America

    03:48

  • With GOP House control, will the center hold with support for Ukraine?

    09:20

  • Young victims of gun violence are remembered in year-end NYT Magazine

    08:07

  • Rep. Kinzinger rips into GOP in farewell speech on House floor

    06:28

  • 'This is off the rails': Twitter suspends journalists who reported on Musk

    08:22

  • Trump's latest grift is too much for even Steve Bannon, Michael Flynn

    02:07

  • 'So outdated, so off-key': Trump's big news is just a grift

    08:12

  • Why the GOP's new brand is losing

    06:32

  • El Paso homeless shelter at overcapacity following border influx

    07:58

  • Deputy Treasury Secretary points to momentum in the economy

    03:43

  • 'We're working hard' to release Paul Whelan, says negotiator who worked to free Griner

    07:41

  • Patti Smith: I want my book to be something positive for the people

    09:34

  • Schumer predicts Dems will hold Senate majority in 2024

    05:04

  • Senator encourages Americans to remove TikTok from their devices

    08:55

  • Samantha Power: Supplemental aid from Congress to Ukraine is important

    06:37

Morning Joe

How chaos 'on steroids' followed Trump from WH to Mar-a-Lago

09:02

The Washington Post's Ashley Parker joins Morning Joe to discuss new reporting on how former President Trump transplanted the chaos and norm flouting of his White House into his post-presidential life at Mar-a-Lago.Dec. 19, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Jan. 6 committee finalizes criminal referral plan for Trump

    09:09

  • Rep. Schiff: 'Painstaking effort' to put together Jan. 6 report

    08:25

  • How progressives have failed to heed President Johnson's warning

    07:09

  • Biden releases most JFK assassination records — but withholds thousands

    05:47

  • Trump lashes out at new polls showing DeSantis in the lead

    07:52

  • White House makes major investments in rural America

    03:48

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All