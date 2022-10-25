How Biden is making real progress on energy

- UP NEXT
Polling shows tightening race in key swing states08:10
Kanye needs to be 'completely ostracized', says California lawmaker08:37
Steve Rattner: A GOP House majority is predicted but how big?07:21
America Ferrera: We can take action collectively05:54
'Trust us, we have done the work': House Dem makes case for party ahead of midterms05:35
Charlie Crist: DeSantis is a bully; he likes to talk down to people08:17
Former U.S. defense secretary Ash Carter dies02:41
Russian court denies Brittney Griner’s appeal of 9-year prison sentence00:42
'Tripledemic' a 'concerning situation' but U.S. not powerless against it: WH04:15
Governor calls outs GOP politicians for doing nothing about gun violence09:19
'Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism': Brand ends partnership with Kanye01:53
Rishi Sunak takes over as Britain's new prime minister04:10
The successes, missteps and failures of Biden's early presidency09:01
Preserving the magic of going to the movie theater06:00
Bob Woodward on his 20 interviews with Donald Trump11:09
Five sleeper Senate races that could surprise in 202205:42
Can the Jan. 6 Committee compel Trump to testify?05:29
Britain has chosen its first person of color as prime minister01:55
'I'm here as an example': Jemele Hill on why her memoir is a story of perseverance04:31
Pittsburgh Trump voters say they would vote for him again06:49
- UP NEXT
Polling shows tightening race in key swing states08:10
Kanye needs to be 'completely ostracized', says California lawmaker08:37
Steve Rattner: A GOP House majority is predicted but how big?07:21
America Ferrera: We can take action collectively05:54
'Trust us, we have done the work': House Dem makes case for party ahead of midterms05:35
Charlie Crist: DeSantis is a bully; he likes to talk down to people08:17
Play All