BREAKING: Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict Donald Trump

  • Most GOP voters don't think criminal charges should disqualify Trump from running

    05:31

  • Lessons from around the globe in 'Teachers' book

    05:56
    How AR-15 bullets impact the human body

    04:44
    Sheryl Crow: Moms and dads in Tennessee want sensible legislation

    12:31

  • 'Stay curious, be creative' and more leadership traits

    06:46

  • Bipartisan opposition to banning TikTok emerges on Capitol Hill

    03:38

  • Michael Schmidt: It's rich Trump is claiming government is being weaponized against him

    06:56

  • Legendary Broadway show gets 25th anniversary performance

    08:05

  • Red flag laws can help save lives, says former U.S. attorney

    11:10

  • MLB season kicks off Thursday

    04:53

  • Speaker McCarthy refuses to answer questions about mass shooting

    00:50

  • Is it already too late to challenge Trump?

    09:15

  • Several casualties reported after two Army Blackhawk helicopters crash in Kentucky

    00:29

  • Why DeSantis 'really stepped in it' on abortion issue

    09:30

  • Joe: Republicans are so worried about drag shows, but they're alright with AR-15s all over

    10:47

  • How George W. Bush saved millions of lives in Africa

    09:46

  • Laws won't prevent all deaths, but the job is to mitigate, says House member

    09:37

  • Rep. Torres: 'Outrageous' that gun violence is the price to pay for freedom

    03:39

  • Anand Giridharadas: We need action from Democrats on gun reform

    11:32

  • John Heilemann: What's the body count on Critical Race Theory?

    07:52

How AR-15 bullets impact the human body

04:44

Chief of Pediatric Neurosurgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Dr. Jay Wellons, joins Morning Joe to discuss how AR-15 bullets impact the human body.March 30, 2023

  • Now Playing

  • UP NEXT

