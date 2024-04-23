IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
How Amazon rose to the top of the tech world
April 23, 202406:38

    How Amazon rose to the top of the tech world

    06:38
How Amazon rose to the top of the tech world

06:38

Author Dana Mattioli joins Morning Joe to discuss her new book 'The Everything War: Amazon’s Ruthless Quest to Own the World and Remake Corporate Power'.April 23, 2024

    How Amazon rose to the top of the tech world

    06:38
