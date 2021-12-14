IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

How a Texas woman was arrested for 'illegal voting'

07:56

The Atlantic's Vann R. Newkirk discusses his latest piece on Crystal Mason of Texas, who was arrested for 'illegal voting.'Dec. 14, 2021

