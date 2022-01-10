IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    How a right-wing faction uncomfortable with democracy got more power within GOP

How a right-wing faction uncomfortable with democracy got more power within GOP

In his latest New York Magazine piece, writer Jonathan Chait writes about the 'Republican evolution into an authoritarian party' and why he says it's '...the most important development of the current political era.' Chait joins Morning Joe to discuss.Jan. 10, 2022

    How a right-wing faction uncomfortable with democracy got more power within GOP

