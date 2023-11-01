IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    House sending the wrong image with Speaker Johnson's Israel bill

    'Disrespectful': Homeland Security Secretary takes down Sen. Hawley at hearing

  • Rafah crossing partially open for potential evacuations

  • With limited options, negotiations continue over hostages held by Hamas 

  • Speaker Johnson weaponizes Israel emergency funding

  • Rash of international antisemitism carries chilling historic hallmarks

  • Israel’s forces push deeper into Gaza as airstrike hits refugee camp

  • 'Rings hollow': Biden advisor hits House GOP for lumping IRS cuts with Israel aid

  • ‘They’re monsters’: Supernova Music Festival Survivor on Hamas

  • Netanyahu advisor on plan to move Gazans to Egypt: 'It won't be accepted' by government

  • Massive blast at Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp reportedly kills dozens

  • ‘Whispered in Gaza’ project lets Gazans ‘tell the world how they really feel’ without ‘fear’

  • Rep. Dean: Calls for Israel humanitarian pause in Gaza, ‘we cannot have an innocent life snuffed out.’

  • Netanyahu Advisor: ‘Most important thing’ is to ‘rid Gaza of Hamas’ for ‘a better future’

  • Mark Regev: Israel making 'maximum effort' to safeguard Gaza's civilian population

  • 'It will just delay aid to Israel': Speaker Johnson's move on aid is dividing GOP leadership

  • Women journalists awarded for their work in Ukraine and Iran

  • Richard Engel: Anger building against Netanyahu

  • The IDF pushes deeper into Gaza, rescues hostage held by Hamas

  • A mosaic of failures: As list of pre-Oct. 7 failures grows, Netanyahu fights to shift blame

Morning Joe

House sending the wrong image with Speaker Johnson's Israel bill

Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., joins Morning Joe to discuss the House Republicans' Israel-only aid bill and why he says the House is ultimately going to reject it.Nov. 1, 2023

