BREAKING: Prince Andrew settles sex abuse lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre

  • Tech exec used access to WH computers to look for dirt on Trump: Special counsel

    09:04

  • John Durham knows this data precedes Trump, says journalist

    09:09

  • Data show young boys are struggling in school

    08:40
    House member: Putin looking to become a major power player

    09:07
    Finding 'deep purpose' in the second half of life

    09:47

  • Hawley using photo of him seemingly cheering on insurrection to sell...mugs

    00:48

  • Georgia Senate passes law boosting public safety, policing

    08:00

  • Judge likely to dismiss Palin libel suit against NYT

    01:04

  • Saget autopsy report raises a number of questions, says neurologist

    05:57

  • Former Amb. to Ukraine: Ukraine sovereignty would threaten Putin's regime

    10:02

  • Does Palin have a chance of prevailing in case against the Times?

    10:02

  • Is Trump's power within the GOP being questioned behind closed doors?

    09:51

  • 45 percent of GOP say NFL doing 'too much' to respect Black players: poll

    10:20

  • Putin wants Ukraine to become part of his sphere of influence, says reporter

    06:53

  • Trump phone call logs missing from documents examined by Jan. 6 committee

    09:45

  • Steve Rattner charts the 'red-hot' housing market

    05:42

  • Los Angeles, Cincinnati mayors prepare for Sunday's Super Bowl

    08:14

  • House member prioritizes lowering prescription drug prices

    10:16

  • NFL star Anthony Harris takes fan to dance after her father dies

    01:44

  • Sen. Graham doesn't 'know what the rules are' on removal of papers

    01:02

Morning Joe

House member: Putin looking to become a major power player

09:07

The Council on Foreign Relations' Richard Haass and Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-NJ, join Morning Joe to discuss if diplomacy will prevail as tensions escalate over Ukraine.Feb. 15, 2022

