House member urges passing of $66B foreign aid, border supplemental
Feb. 19, 202407:35

Morning Joe

House member urges passing of $66B foreign aid, border supplemental

07:35

Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-NY, joins Morning Joe to discuss the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and passing the foreign aid package.Feb. 19, 2024

