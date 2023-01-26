IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • United States sending 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine

    08:30

  • Suze Orman: How to shield finances amid a recession

    04:26
  • Now Playing

    'Height of hypocrisy': House member rips McCarthy for blocking Dems from committee

    09:41
  • UP NEXT

    How voluntary national service could break down barriers

    09:33

  • 'This is about defending Ukrainian territory': Why U.S. decided to send Abrams tanks

    08:58

  • George Conway: Trump rejoining Facebook, Instagram won’t work out well

    09:06

  • Why Microsoft sees big payoff with ChatGPT creator investment

    07:00

  • How ChatGPT is influencing the classroom

    05:49

  • Secret Service releases report on mass attacks in public spaces

    04:35

  • Estonia announces new aid package for Ukraine

    05:25

  • Sen. Durbin: Reaction from Trump on documents was one of obstruction

    11:33

  • Mayor Adams: Unfair for cities to carry the weight of nation's border crisis

    07:10

  • Sen. Murphy: When you join Congress, you must agree to pay the bills

    07:17

  • Biden WH reportedly preparing to send Abrams tanks to Ukraine

    01:38

  • Rev. Al: Tyre Nichols' death is an outrage and race is still involved

    06:49

  • Joe: Pence's, Biden's handling of documents sheds light on how Trump handled his

    07:48

  • McCarthy selects Covid conspiracy theorist for pandemic panel

    11:02

  • Dave Aronberg: Seditious conspiracy was a risk for the DOJ and it paid off

    08:51

  • 'Nobody should have to go through this': Seven killed in Half Moon Bay shooting

    03:29

  • Ana Gasteyer: 'American Auto' season two begins with 'biblical level of crisis'

    05:30

Morning Joe

'Height of hypocrisy': House member rips McCarthy for blocking Dems from committee

09:41

Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-NY, joins Morning Joe to discuss a new bill to strengthen federal policies and procedures around classified documents. Rep. Torres also discusses House Speaker McCarthy's blocking of Reps. Schiff and Swalwell from the Intelligence Committee and the naming of George Santos to two committees.Jan. 26, 2023

  • United States sending 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine

    08:30

  • Suze Orman: How to shield finances amid a recession

    04:26
  • Now Playing

    'Height of hypocrisy': House member rips McCarthy for blocking Dems from committee

    09:41
  • UP NEXT

    How voluntary national service could break down barriers

    09:33

  • 'This is about defending Ukrainian territory': Why U.S. decided to send Abrams tanks

    08:58

  • George Conway: Trump rejoining Facebook, Instagram won’t work out well

    09:06

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All