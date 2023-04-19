IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Danny Cevallos: The Dominion, Fox case was always going to settle

    08:53

  • Pent up rage over abortion ban led to Wisconsin Supreme Court outcome, says Dem leader

    09:32

  • Consequences of default are way worse than people realize, says senator

    07:08

  • First woman CEO of IBM shares her story in 'Good Power'

    05:42

  • Dominion lawyer: This case was about deliberate deception over and over again

    09:06
  • Now Playing

    House member reveals she is battling Parkinson's

    04:36
  • UP NEXT

    'We make an example of you': House member on leaked documents suspect

    05:18

  • Man charged after killing woman who entered his driveway

    01:09

  • Homeowner who shot Black Missouri teen is out on bail

    02:16

  • 'It's vindication': Georgia secretary of state on Fox, Dominion settlement

    08:20

  • DeSantis ups his feud against Disney and Trump goes after DeSantis

    06:58

  • Will Dominion, Fox settlement impact coverage of 2024 election and outcome?

    09:56

  • Eugene Robinson: Clarence Thomas is just laughing at us

    06:06

  • Why Republicans are making it clear they're against replacing Sen. Feinstein

    04:31

  • Jordan Klepper interviews AOC, appeals to George Santos to stop by 'Daily Show'

    09:16

  • Doctors told Florida women her fetus wouldn't survive, and she was still denied abortion

    10:51

  • Mika Brzezinski: Republicans want to hide behind old, overused stigma on abortion

    03:18

  • Petro Poroshenko: Ukrainian armed forces are motivated

    05:58

  • Trump once called for death penalty for Central Park Five, now one is running for office

    05:34

  • Why remote work is getting harder to find

    07:03

Morning Joe

House member reveals she is battling Parkinson's

04:36

Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-Va., joins Morning Joe to discuss being diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease and using her platform to raise awareness.April 19, 2023

  • Danny Cevallos: The Dominion, Fox case was always going to settle

    08:53

  • Pent up rage over abortion ban led to Wisconsin Supreme Court outcome, says Dem leader

    09:32

  • Consequences of default are way worse than people realize, says senator

    07:08

  • First woman CEO of IBM shares her story in 'Good Power'

    05:42

  • Dominion lawyer: This case was about deliberate deception over and over again

    09:06
  • Now Playing

    House member reveals she is battling Parkinson's

    04:36

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All