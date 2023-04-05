IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump and sons post online about judge and daughter

    02:50

  • Joyce Vance: This is a well-written indictment

    08:23

  • Trump tears into all the investigations he faces in post-arrest speech

    05:57
  • Now Playing

    House member raises concerns about AI technology

    04:40
  • UP NEXT

    NATO unity is not cracking, it is 'rock solid,' says ambassador

    06:01

  • Sen. Graham begs Fox viewers to donate to Donald Trump

    04:26

  • Conservative justice lashes out at winner in Wisconsin Supreme Court race

    03:22

  • George Conway: There’s no question it was a crime under New York state law

    07:44

  • Why the Wisconsin state supreme court race has national implications

    10:54

  • Wisconsin prepares for critical state supreme court election

    03:32

  • Ramesh Ponnuru: This has all the appearance of being a weak case

    07:43

  • Disney CEO rips Ron DeSantis over 'anti-Florida' retaliation

    10:42

  • Finland becomes the 31st member of NATO

    04:50

  • Martin Luther King III: My father taught us to disagree without being disagreeable

    07:04

  • Rev. Al: People underestimate the impact this has on Trump

    01:40

  • 'I would have the right to do that': Trump on taking, going through classified records

    10:22

  • Heilemann: Nothing relevant or historic about Trump’s movements on Monday

    05:26

  • How Trump's arraignment day is set to unfold

    02:25

  • Why people are ditching their smart phones for dumb ones

    05:13

  • A majority of Americans approve of Trump's indictment, polling shows

    03:10

Morning Joe

House member raises concerns about AI technology

04:40

Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., joins Morning Joe to discuss the significance of Finland joining NATO and his concerns about Artificial Intelligence.April 5, 2023

  • Trump and sons post online about judge and daughter

    02:50

  • Joyce Vance: This is a well-written indictment

    08:23

  • Trump tears into all the investigations he faces in post-arrest speech

    05:57
  • Now Playing

    House member raises concerns about AI technology

    04:40
  • UP NEXT

    NATO unity is not cracking, it is 'rock solid,' says ambassador

    06:01

  • Sen. Graham begs Fox viewers to donate to Donald Trump

    04:26

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All