Morning Joe

House member has a few choice words for fellow GOP at roast

01:37

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., made biting public jokes this week about members of her party while speaking at the Washington Press Club Foundation’s annual Congressional Dinner.Feb. 9, 2023

