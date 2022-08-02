House member calls out GOP over 'political play' on veterans bill

'In the hunt for al-Zawahiri, I lost friends; I helped bury them'08:58
GOP gubernatorial candidate continues to push election lies06:38
- Now Playing
House member calls out GOP over 'political play' on veterans bill07:26
- UP NEXT
Heat could complicate recovery efforts, says Kentucky governor07:10
'Very good news to hear': Senator weighs in on death of al-Zawahiri06:17
John Kirby: The message to Al Qaeda has been clearly sent06:03
Sen. Tester pushes back: 'There's no sneakin' around here' on vets bill04:57
Ukrainians step up counteroffensive to retake Kherson05:54
Supreme Court to hear case that could reshape elections06:26
Abortion vote in Kansas is the first post-Roe test03:58
Thin crowd size for golf tournament at Trump club07:00
Republican senator will vote no on adding Sweden and Finland to NATO02:45
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended six games02:37
Jan. 6 rioter to be sentenced Monday after terror charge conviction04:58
Sen. Murphy questions why GOP colleagues changed vote on vets bill09:11
'This investigator was offered evidence and turned it down': WaPo reporter05:48
Rev. Al: Bill Russell took his celebrity stature to the causes07:17
Dems wait for Senator Sinema's decision on spending deal04:47
First ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves Odesa00:42
Trump's shadow looms over midterm primaries09:25
'In the hunt for al-Zawahiri, I lost friends; I helped bury them'08:58
GOP gubernatorial candidate continues to push election lies06:38
- Now Playing
House member calls out GOP over 'political play' on veterans bill07:26
- UP NEXT
Heat could complicate recovery efforts, says Kentucky governor07:10
'Very good news to hear': Senator weighs in on death of al-Zawahiri06:17
John Kirby: The message to Al Qaeda has been clearly sent06:03
Play All