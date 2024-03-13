IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
House member calls on Republicans to sign foreign aid discharge petition
March 13, 202405:45

Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-NJ, joins Morning Joe to discuss the importance of passing Ukraine aid and the House's expected vote on a bill to force TikTok to cut ties with its Chinese parent company ByteDance.March 13, 2024

