IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • President Biden arrives in the U.K. for talks

    06:35

  • Chris Matthews: Trump is the one who's caused the trouble politically for Republicans

    07:28

  • Government funding fight raises shutdown fears

    02:38
  • Now Playing

    House GOP prepares to go after the FBI and DOJ

    05:30
  • UP NEXT

    Republicans brawl at Michigan GOP meeting

    04:56

  • Joe Scarborough: There’s much more to be said in America’s defense

    09:54

  • 'To End All War' looks at J. Robert Oppenheimer and the weapon that changed the world

    04:29

  • 'He has that one hiccup': Iowa voter reacts to Pence's January 6 actions

    07:03

  • 'Eisenhower' is based on the life of the 34th president

    06:09

  • 'By All Means Available' looks at the major global crises of the last four decades

    05:44

  • Special counsel focuses on chaotic Oval Office meeting in Trump's final days: Report

    07:32

  • Trump's federal trial should take place before general election, majority says

    03:35

  • UPS union moves closer to strike as talks collapse

    05:28

  • Doris Kearns Goodwin: Younger people have to believe activism can still work

    11:15

  • Rep. Taylor Greene may be kicked out of the Freedom Caucus

    05:29

  • Prosecutors involved in classified documents case are facing threats

    02:28

  • NH, SC battle for the spot of the first Democratic primary

    03:20

  • 'Fatherland' digs into the complex legacy of author's Nazi grandfather

    04:56

  • Technology is making war in Ukraine deadlier, report shows

    02:59

  • Fox News analyst weighs in on Trump's string of electoral losses

    03:03

Morning Joe

House GOP prepares to go after the FBI and DOJ

05:30

A war between House conservatives and federal law enforcement is set to play out once again as lawmakers returning from recess with the Department of Justice in the GOP’s sights now that the debt limit fight is over, according to new Politico reporting.July 10, 2023

  • President Biden arrives in the U.K. for talks

    06:35

  • Chris Matthews: Trump is the one who's caused the trouble politically for Republicans

    07:28

  • Government funding fight raises shutdown fears

    02:38
  • Now Playing

    House GOP prepares to go after the FBI and DOJ

    05:30
  • UP NEXT

    Republicans brawl at Michigan GOP meeting

    04:56

  • Joe Scarborough: There’s much more to be said in America’s defense

    09:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All