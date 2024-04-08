IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
House GOP in chaos as Republicans head for the exits
April 8, 202405:02

  • Israeli military pulls troops from southern Gaza

  • ‘This is a national emergency’: Inside the 'terrifyingly competent' Trump campaign

  • Hours away from solar eclipse crossing the U.S.

  • House Republican says Russian propaganda is 'being uttered on the House floor'

    House GOP in chaos as Republicans head for the exits

    'King of the steel sculpture' Richard Serra passes away at 85

  • 'XCLD' examines the evolution of cancel culture

  • Parents of son abducted by Hamas feel 'shock' over no mention of hostages in Biden-Netanyahu talk

  • Donny Deutsch: No chance Truth Social will ever be successful in terms of revenue

  • U.S. economy added 303,000 jobs in March

  • Maryland is still mourning loss of lives after bridge collapse, says governor

  • 'Memory is on the ballot' this year as Trump gets an amnesia advantage

  • A gulf in political opinions opens up between young men and women, analysis shows

  • Joe: If we're going to guarantee Israel's existence, then we need a responsible partner

  • World Central Kitchen calls for 'independent commission' to investigate strikes

  • IDF calls strike on World Central Kitchen vehicles 'grave mistake'

  • How cord cutting is impacting local television stations

  • Why voters still feel shaky about the economy despite the data

  • Biden leads Trump by 10 points in key swing state, poll shows

  • A roadmap for women of color on how to navigate the rules in business 

Republican dysfunction on the Hill continues to drive a wave of House retirements. The Morning Joe panel discusses.April 8, 2024

