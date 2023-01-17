IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Republican-controlled House has planted the seeds for a debt-ceiling showdown, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy endorsing a push by his hard-liners to demand spending cuts as part of any extension of the country’s borrowing authority. Sahil Kapur reports.Jan. 17, 2023

  • Biden beats Trump but trails DeSantis in hypothetical 2024 matchup

    05:16

  • Growing calls to ban horse carriages in New York City

    06:39
  • Now Playing

    House GOP gear up for debt ceiling fight, clashing with Democrats

    09:27
  • UP NEXT

    British foreign secretary urges more support for Ukraine on U.S. trip

    10:07

  • WaPo: New details link Santos to cousin of sanctioned Russian oligarch

    06:04

  • Joe: Both parties, DOJ should figure out what documents were in Biden's home

    12:12

