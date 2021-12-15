IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • DC attorney general sues Proud Boys, Oath Keepers for damages

    House finds Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress

    Why the Justice Department must step in on election manipulation

  • Rev. Al: Democrats need to make voting rights a priority or risk losing voters

  • Sen. Warnock sees debt limit increase as model to pass voting rights legislation

  • Why the Proud Boys are targeting schools boards and town councils

  • We believe we can influence Putin's decision on Ukraine, says Pentagon press secretary

  • Minnesota hospitals warn they are overwhelmed

  • A percentage of youth have had recent thoughts of self-harm, polling shows

  • How a Texas woman was arrested for 'illegal voting'

  • Rep. Swalwell: What privilege is Mark Meadows holding back?

  • A growing contrast and tension between democracies and autocracies

  • Justice Gorsuch cites 'fetal cell lines' in dissent but those lines common in testing

  • Joe: Mark Meadows is playing to an audience of one

  • Dr. Gottlieb: Coronavirus will be like the flu; we'll need therapeutics, vaccines annually

  • G-7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if it attacks Ukraine

  • 1980 and today: What we can learn from NATO's thwarting a Russian invasion

  • Robert Plant and Alison Krauss release first new record in 14 years

  • 'Elon Musk has influence on our lives, for better or worse'

  • 'A paper trail of treason': Jan. 6 committee scrutinizes document on overturning election

Morning Joe

House finds Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress

The House voted Tuesday night to refer former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to the Justice Department for a potential criminal charge over his refusal to answer questions about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Dec. 15, 2021

